Tucker Carlson Is Gone From Fox News

Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting ways, the network confirmed on Monday.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st,” the network wrote in a statement. “Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

Carlson’s final Fox News broadcast ended last week with him eating pizza on-set, confidently declaring, “We’ll be back!” Alas, his show is not coming back.

The bombshell departure comes as a major shock considering the far-right star was considered a kingmaker in Republican circles, beyond being the most-watched host in primetime cable news and the face of the Fox News brand.

Carlson’s influence in the conservative movement was a key reason why the conservative cable giant was willing to look the other way despite the longtime star’s perpetual controversies. Throughout his tenure, Carlson had faced countless calls for his termination due to his over-the-top xenophobia, racism, and conspiratorial rantings about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Of course, the timing of Carlson’s departure comes less than a week after the Fox settled with Dominion Voting Systems for an eye-popping $787.5 million over the network’s promotion of election fraud lies following the 2020 election. Carlson was scheduled to be one of Dominion’s top witnesses in the trial, largely over his contradictory behind-the-scenes remarks about Team Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud.

This is a developing story and will be updated.