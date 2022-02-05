Tucker Carlson Claims Alex Jones Is ‘Far More Credible’ Than State Department Spokesman

State Department spokesperson Ned Price was repeatedly pressed by AP reporter Matt Lee on Thursday over the government’s assertion that Russia is “planning to stage fabricated attacks by Ukrainian military or intelligence forces as a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine.”

The heated exchange, according to Tucker Carlson, is proof that Price’s credibility is weaker than that of Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist who called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 26 people dead a “false flag” performed by “crisis actors.”

“Alex Jones lies far less and is far more credible than Ned Price is,” Carlson claimed on his Friday broadcast. “But you see the point: Ned Price lost the exchange. He claimed to have information that he did not have, and Matt Lee persistently called him out on it.”

When asked about Russia’s actions, Price said to Lee, “We told you a few weeks ago we have information indicating Russia has also already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false flag operation in Eastern Ukraine. That is an action, to your question, Matt.”

To which Lee responded: “No, it is an action that you say they have taken, but you have shown no evidence to confirm that. And I’m going to get to the next question, which is: What is the evidence? I mean, this is like crisis actors? Really? This is like Alex Jones territory you’re getting into.”

From there, the back-and-forth continued for several more minutes.

The conspiracy theories that Jones has promoted, like how the government puts chemicals in the water to turn frogs gay, are well-documented. His lies about Sandy Hook have been particularly costly. The Infowars host has lost lawsuit after lawsuit, and as a sign of how dim his courtroom hopes have been, he even wanted to depose Hillary Clinton. Years ago, Jones promoted the false theory that Clinton runs a child sex-abuse ring out of a pizza parlor in Washington, D.C.

Despite all this, Carlson continues to flatter Jones. Last summer, the Fox News host sincerely asked his primetime viewing audience, “Why do we laugh at Alex Jones again?”