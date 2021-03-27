Tucker Carlson Claims Military Is Too ‘Woke’ to Save Stuck Suez Canal Ship
CARLSON CANAL
Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized the U.S. Department of Defense on his show Friday night for being too “woke” to respond to the chaos caused by the Ever Given, the gigantic container ship blown sideways in the Suez Canal. The gargantuan boat, as long as the Empire State Building, has blocked one of the world’s busiest and most vital shipping lanes. Carlson said, “If you’re wondering whether our military leadership has gone ‘woke,’ you can consider that question settled for good. The Pentagon is now the Yale faculty lounge, but with cruise missiles, and that should concern you… [The closure of the canal] is a challenge to America’s critical national interest. How is the Pentagon responding to that? Well, they’re occupied with other things right now. For the last month, the entire U.S. military has been operating under a so-called ‘stand down’ order that was issued by the new Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the defense contractor now running the military. Lloyd Austin believes the real threat to America is not the Chinese government or paralyzed global trade—the real threat to this country is people who didn’t vote for Joe Biden.” Carlson also floated the idea that the Ever Given may have been intentionally grounded: “Was it an accident? Maybe, maybe not.”