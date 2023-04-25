Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon Have Both Hired the Same Lawyer
ONE BIG HAPPY FAMILY
After Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon were ousted from their respective networks in rapid-fire succession on Monday morning, both stars were quick to call one of the industry’s most powerful attorneys in an attempt to secure their golden parachutes: Bryan Freedman. The famously aggressive litigator is currently in the spotlight for representing Chris Cuomo as he battles CNN for millions in damages. Cuomo “wants Megyn Kelly money,” Page Six reported last February. Accordingly, he retained Freedman, who handled Kelly’s messy exit from NBC in 2019. Freedman also repped Tiffany Cross as she abruptly departed MSNBC last year. Outside of the media world, the pitbull lawyer is known for suing HBO on behalf of Michael Jackson’s estate in the wake of the Leaving Neverland documentary. He has also waded into several of Hollywood’s high-profile sexual misconduct cases, representing both accusers, like FKA Twigs, and the accused, such as Kevin Spacey.