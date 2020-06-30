Tucker Carlson Excoriates GOP Senator for Supporting Black Lives Matter
Fox News host Tucker Carlson sharply criticized Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) on Monday night for expressing support for the social justice movement Black Lives Matter.
Braun, whom Carlson blasted last week for proposing a qualified immunity reform bill in the Senate, recently told a podcast that he supported BLM because it’s “addressing an inequity that has not been solved from a grassroots level.”
“Before I ask you about qualified immunity and your attempts to water it down, I was very surprised by that endorsement that you gave on camera of Black Lives Matter,” Carlson said to Braun. “Black Lives Matter has, of course, called for the murder of police officers. Why do you support it and are there any other race-specific revolutionary movements that you support?”
After the Indiana lawmaker attempted to defend his conservative voting record, Carlson interjected before mockingly asking Braun if he supported the movement’s views on the nuclear family. The Fox News star also grilled the Republican senator on his qualified immunity proposal, which Carlson flatly rejected.