Tucker Carlson Fanboys Over Kyle Rittenhouse During Simpering Interview: ‘What a Sweet Kid!’
Tucker Carlson’s effusive praise of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse bordered on creepy as an exclusive Fox News interview aired Monday night. Rittenhouse was acquitted by a Wisconsin jury last Friday of all charges in his fatal shooting of two men at an anti-racism protest in August 2020, and he turned to the extremely friendly Carlson for his first TV interview. During a break in their chat, Carlson fizzed: “What a sweet kid. I think that comes through loud and clear... Imagine putting that kid in jail.” The Fox host described Rittenhouse as “bright, honest, sincere, dutiful, and hard-working—exactly the kind of person you’d want many more of in your country.” As if that wasn’t sufficient, Carlson went on to call Rittenhouse “a working-class kid who sincerely believes in America… he tries his best to do the right thing at a time when almost no one else in the community is trying to do the right thing.” Fellow Fox host Jeanine Pirro then joined in, calling Rittenhouse: “A very empathic young man... This young man is a truth-teller. This young man is far more mature than his years.”