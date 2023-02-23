Tucker Carlson Fawns Over Trump Ordering McDonald’s: ‘Treat Yourself’

Fox News star Tucker Carlson was thoroughly impressed on Wednesday night with how “good” Donald Trump is at ordering fast food, telling his viewers to “treat yourself” to footage of the ex-president deftly handling the cashier’s counter at a McDonald’s.

“Whatever you think of Donald Trump when he’s unleashed in a crowd of people, he’s unbelievable,” Carlson fawned over the former president. “If you have seen the tape in McDonald’s, treat yourself.”

The primetime host added: “You don’t have to love Trump to know that he’s good at this. It’s real. He feels it. That’s why he’s so good at it.”

The Fox host pointed to Trump’s McDonald’s trip as further proof of the supposed popularity of the twice-impeached ex-president, claiming that this was just another reason why Trump finds himself under constant legal threat. “Partisan prosecutors at all levels—state and federal—are trying to prevent him from running for president again,” Carlson grumbled.

During his campaign-like trip this week to East Palestine, Ohio, Trump took a detour to his favorite burger joint and ordered a “nice array” of McDonald’s for residents of the town impacted by a catastrophic train derailment. “I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here,” Trump quipped before placing his order.

Carlson gushing over Trump’s ability to navigate the McDonald’s menu is particularly noteworthy considering it was revealed last week that the far-right host has decried the ex-president as a destructive force in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to Dominion’s recent legal filing in its Fox News lawsuit, Carlson texted his producer Alex Pfeiffer as the Capitol riots raged, declaring Trump “a demonic force, a destroyer. But he's not going to destroy us.” Of course, just weeks later, Carlson invited MAGA pillow salesman and conspiracist Mike Lindell to spout election fraud lies on his show.