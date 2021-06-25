Tucker Fearmongers About ‘Anti-White Mania’ and America Becoming ‘Rwanda’
DOGWHISTLING
Once again peddling white resentment to his audience, Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed on Thursday night that America was in danger of becoming Rwanda while an on-air graphic blared “Anti-White Mania.”
Railing against Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley for saying he thinks it’s important to understand “white rage,” Carlson repeatedly threw personal insults at the combat veteran. “Hard to believe that man wears a uniform. He’s that unimpressive,” Carlson sneered, adding: “He’s not just a pig, he’s stupid.”
Carlson, who has been leading the Fox News charge against “critical race theory,” then went on to claim that the United States was on the precipice of a race war, all while specifically referencing an African country torn apart by genocide. “The question is, and this is the question we should be meditating on, day in and day out, is how do we get out of this vortex, the cycle, before it’s too late? How do we save this country before we become Rwanda?” Carlson exclaimed.