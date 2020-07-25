Tucker Carlson Flips Out Over Matt Drudge Supposedly Becoming ‘Woke’
‘PROPAGANDA’
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took aim at a target on his own side of the political aisle Friday night: Matt Drudge, proprietor of the eponymous aggregator website the Drudge Report. Carlson blasted Drudge for supposedly leaning too far left in the articles he posts to his site, and presumably for linking to content critical of President Trump, a common complaint from Trump fans in recent months. “If you’ve seen the Drudge Report recently, you know it’s changed dramatically—180 degrees,” Carlson said. “Matt Drudge is now firmly a man of the progressive left. At times his site is indistinguishable from The Daily Beast or any other woke propaganda outlets posing as a news company.” Trump has leveled similar criticisms at Drudge, and some of the commander-in-chief’s most ardent fans have attempted to create spinoff sites that lean farther right.