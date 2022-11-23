The shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend that left five dead and more than two dozen injured was “predictable” and won’t be the last of its kind, said a guest on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show Tuesday night.

“The tragedy that happened in Colorado Springs the other night—it was expected and predictable. We all within Gays Against Groomers saw this coming from a mile away,” said Jaimee Mitchell, whose group describes itself as “a coalition of gays against the sexualization, indoctrination, and medicalization of children.”

“And sadly, I don’t think it’s going to stop until we end this evil agenda that is attacking children,” she told Carlson, who on Monday claimed that drag performers were “sexualizing” children. (Club Q was hosting a drag show when the shooting occurred.

“I hope that people hear me and hear what we are saying: that this is really hurting us,” Mitchell continued. While her group’s priority “is to protect children,” she added, “we also are here to protect ourselves and defend ourselves, because what’s happening [and] what’s being done in our name is putting us all in danger.”

Carlson, who regularly criticizes transgender people and attacks those who report on how his comments tie in to extremism, agreed. “I think you’re exactly right,” he said. “I think it’s obvious.”

The Daily Beast reported that the suspect in the shooting, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, used anti-gay slurs, according to a former neighbor and friend.