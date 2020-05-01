Tucker Carlson Guest Shares Maine Governor’s Cell Phone Number On the Air

Chaos ensued on Thursday night when a guest on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight shared the private cell phone number of Maine Gov. Janet Mills and asked for the show’s millions of viewers to spam her line.

Host Tucker Carlson welcomed on restaurant owner Rick Savage ostensibly to talk about Mills’ recent decision to extend the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home orders until May 31. Savage, who was prepping his restaurant for a May 1 re-opening, insisted that will defy the orders and open back up on Friday.

“If you don’t like it, take me to court,” he exclaimed. “And if they do take me to court I will save my tax money that I collect this month and I’ll use that to find a lawyer.”

Carlson, who has been a vocal advocate for reversing social distancing restrictions and opening the country back up, applauded Savage while blasting Mills, calling the Democrat “the most incompetent dictatorial governor that I’ve seen in a long time.”

Savage, meanwhile, didn’t want to just leave it there. Instead, the restaurateur said that he would “love to share Janet Mills’ cell phone number with everybody so they can give her a call directly,” claiming that the governor has all the government’s phone lines shut down.

As Savage began reading off the number, Carlson began waving his hands into the camera while yelling: “Wait, wait!”

After his guest finished, the Fox News host apologized to Savage for possibly cutting him off before quickly plugging the restaurant and ending the segment, all while Savage continued talking about “starting a revolution.”