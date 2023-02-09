CHEAT SHEET
Tucker Carlson Has an Insane New Definition of Abortion
Democrats like Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) who wore pins reading “abortion” during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade were instead “promoting an ancient religious rite called human sacrifice,” Tucker Carlson grumbled Wednesday on Fox News. “Maybe you think abortion should be legal, but do you love abortion?” he asked after pointing out that the “o” in the pin is heart-shaped. “If you feel that way, you should know that you are not defending a medical procedure,” Carlson claimed, even though both Planned Parenthood and the Mayo Clinic define it as exactly that.