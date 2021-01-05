Tucker Carlson Has No Idea the New Congress Was Already Sworn In
SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK
Fox News star Tucker Carlson, who spends much of his airtime sneering about how “dumb” and “unimpressive” everyone else is, revealed on Monday night an ignorance of basic civics.
Bringing on former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) to criticize House Democrats’ recent proposal to ban gender-specific terms in new rules of Congress, the conservative host apologized for the way he introduced her. “We said former [congresswoman] but we didn’t mean it,” he exclaimed. “Until Jan. 20, she still serves, and we’re grateful for that.”
Unfortunately for Carlson, the new Congress was officially ushered in on Jan. 3, and Gabbard’s replacement in the House, Rep. Kai Kahele (D-HI), was sworn in by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday. Notably, Gabbard did not correct Carlson’s obvious error, instead smiling and saying: “Thank you.”