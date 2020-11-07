Tucker Carlson Imagines a Dystopian Biden Presidency Where Everyone MUST Drink Starbucks Every Day

Read it at Twitter
Tucker Carlson laid out a fevered vision of American life under a Joe Biden presidency Friday night on his show, imagining government-mandated coffee consumption as the final modicum of freedom to be stripped from true patriots in a dystopian fantasy of his own making. Speaking beside a picture of a Biden/Harris campaign sign, the Fox News host said, “These people seek absolute sameness, total uniformity. You’re happy with your corner coffee shop? They want to make you drink Starbucks every day from now until forever, no matter how it tastes. That’s the future they promise: everyone doing the same thing.” Earlier in the week, the coffee chain released its themed cups for the 2020 holiday season.