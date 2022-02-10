Tucker Carlson spent his Fox News show Wednesday evening just asking lots of leading and conspiratorial questions about the planting of pipe bombs at the Washington, D.C. headquarters of both major political parties the night before the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the FBI’s subsequent investigation of it.

He suggested that the FBI has been withholding information about the still-unsolved case, and claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to the DNC on Jan. 6 was somehow “strange.”

Harris’ movements on Jan. 6 had been something of a mystery until Politico reported last month that she had been at the DNC. CNN reported last week that Harris had arrived there at 11:30 A.M. and was removed from the building at 1:14 P.M., seven minutes after a pipe bomb was discovered. At one point, she came within several yards of it.

“[This is] kind of a big deal. Why haven’t we heard that before?” Carlson said. “And why didn’t the Justice Department know? Why did the DOJ think Kamala Harris was at the Capitol? It’s not like Kamala Harris hasn’t talked about January 6. She’s talked about it constantly since the day it happened. In fact, just last month she gave a speech in which she said that January 6 was so traumatic that all Americans ‘remember where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault.’”

This, according to Carlson, would’ve been the “perfect moment” for Harris to say she “came within mere feet of a racist insurrectionist bomb.” The fact that she didn’t is “completely bizarre.”

Additionally, Carlson claimed that the pipe bomb was “inert” on Jan. 6 – the FBI has said it was viable – and sought to minimize the political motive of the alleged suspect.

“Would a Trump supporter have known where Kamala Harris was going to be that morning? Probably not. Even her political allies didn’t know for some reason,” Carlson said.

“What’s going on here? We’re not sure,” he mused, a bit before he stressed that he was not propagating a “conspiracy theory,” but just asking questions. “Something is going on here, there’s no question about that, because the story doesn’t make any sense.”

As to what might make sense in his view, recall that Carlson produced a three-part series for Fox Nation, Fox News’ online subscription streaming service, called Patriot Purge, suggesting that “the left is hunting the right” and that the insurrection may have been a “false flag” operation orchestrated by the federal government.

On Wednesday, Carlson also said it was “strange” that the FBI hasn’t said it has DNA evidence or leads in the case, and urged the bureau to release more video surveillance footage of the alleged suspect adding that not doing so might be the “weirdest” element of all.

“Who’s running this FBI investigation?” Carlson asked, once more throwing things against the wall to see what sticks. “We’d hate to think that person was in any way connected to the fraudulent Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot that the FBI helped set up right before the 2020 election. We’re not sure of the answer – we can’t confirm one way or the other, because the FBI is pretty closed-mouthed about all this. And that’s strange too.”