Tucker Carlson Justifies Skipping Inaugural Concert: ‘There’s a Lot Going On’
SEE NO EVIL
Toward the end of his program Wednesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he decided not to air President Joe Biden’s “Celebrating America” inaugural concert because there was just too much other news to cover.
“We don’t mean any disrespect to the presidency, or even the person who occupies it, when we say there’s a lot going on,” the right-wing Fox star said. “We’re going to bring you news for this hour instead. We will dip in briefly has Joe Biden speaks for the first time in prime time. In the meantime, we will tell you what’s going on because it matters.”
Carlson then turned to guest Heather Mac Donald to accuse liberals and Democrats of hypocrisy for supposedly “cheering on” the National Guard occupancy of Washington, D.C., following the Capitol riot. Moments later, Carlson devoted another segment to mocking CNN reporter Jim Acosta and complaining about mainstream media coverage of Biden.
Once Biden did deliver his speech, Carlson then stayed true to his word and “dipped” into the address, airing the final two minutes of the new president’s remarks.