Tucker Carlson Launches Gilded New Cash Grab

MAGA megaphone Tucker Carlson wants to put your money where his mouth is with the launch of his new precious metals company.

He has launched Battalion Metals, a firm offering opportunities to purchase gold coins, bullion bars, and services aimed at precious metal retirement services, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It’s a venture that apparently has a new wave of investors, many of them familiar with adverts for gold on right-leaning media.

The launch of Carlson's new venture comes as he faces intense backlash for hosting white supremacist Nick Fuentes on his podcast. William Edwards/AFP via Getty Images

“We’re clearly watching the end of the postwar order, and a lot of things we took for granted as secure, no longer are,” the former Fox News mainstay and vocal supporter of Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview Monday.

The newspaper reported that Carlson’s first plans to launch Battalion Metals came not long after his highly acrimonious departure from Fox News in 2023.

Carlson claims he has previously received an offer of $20 million to serve purely as a pitchman for a rival gold company, which he turned down in favor of operating his own enterprise in partnership with a North Dakota bullion dealer, Christopher Olson.

Fellow right-wing media personality Ben Shapiro has particularly blasted Carlson for platforming antisemitic rhetoric. Tomas Cuesta /Getty

The gold market itself has lately been buoyed by a weakening of the U.S. dollar, concerns over inflation, and geopolitical tensions like the wars in Ukraine. Analysts say these trends are increasingly driving interest in tangible assets, like precious metals, over financial ones.

Carlson’s new venture, nevertheless, launches with baggage. His provocative, conspiracy-laden output since leaving Fox has earned him a large following online.

But his decision to host avowed white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes on his podcast created a massive rift on the right of U.S. political spectrum.

Critics have accused Carlson of giving a platform to antisemitic and extremist views after Fuentes made alarming remarks about “organized Jewry” and expressed admiration for Stalin, which Carlson failed to forcefully challenge.