Tucker Makes Time For Tara Reade, Edward Snowden During Moscow Excursion
THAT CHECKS OUT
Tucker Carlson is leaving nearly no U.S. outcast untouched during his excursion to Moscow. The conservative vlogger met with both NSA leaker Edward Snowden and Tara Reade, the woman who accused Joe Biden of sexual assault, this week, according to Semafor. Snowden fled to Russia for asylum in 2013 after he leaked troves of documents about the agency’s spying habits to media outlets, while Reade moved there last year after months of cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime. Carlson’s conversation with Snowden was not for his new digital show, according to Semafor, though his conversation with Reade was, a notable addition considering Carlson’s initially skeptical view of Reade’s claims. (A 2022 interview with Reade left him “completely convinced,” he said.) Carlson is in Moscow to interview Putin and claimed that Western journalists had not sought the Russian leader’s perspective, a lie that has been shot down by numerous U.S. journalists and, notably, Russia’s top spokesperson.