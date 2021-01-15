Tucker Mocks AOC’s Riot Fear: ‘Sandy’s Heart Is Still Beating Fast!’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dismissively mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday night for describing her experience surviving an insurrectionist riot, belittling the congresswoman’s claims that she “narrowly escaped death” by derisively referring to her as “Sandy.”

At the top of his primetime program on Thursday, Carlson repeated his previous assertions that the deadly Capitol riot that was ignited by President Donald Trump was absolutely not an insurrection, even though the intent of the mob was to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election.

“It was not an act of racism. It was not an insurrection. It wasn’t an armed invasion by a brigade of dangerous white supremacists. It wasn’t. Those are lies,” Carlson exclaimed, even though dozens of suspected white supremacists on the FBI’s terror watch list were reportedly at the riot.

After once again downplaying the seditious riot that left at least five dead, Carlson moved on to ridiculing Ocasio-Cortez, a favorite target of his.

Claiming that Democrats are going to use the insurrection to crack down on civil liberties—especially when it comes to conservatives—Tucker then accused the progressive lawmaker of hypocrisy for saying some Capitol Police officers were “heroic.”

“Watch her new position, her revised position on defunding the police,” he sneered before playing her recent Instagram video about her riot experience.

Besides praising “black and brown officers that were confronting white supremacists,” Ocasio-Cortez also described the storming of the Capitol as a “harrowing” experience in which she “narrowly escaped death.” Carlson, meanwhile, couldn’t help himself and immediately trivialized the New York lawmaker’s claims.

“Narrowly escaped death,” Carlson sarcastically declared. “When the most harrowing thing you've done in life is pass freshman sociology at Boston University, every day is a brand new drama! Sandy’s heart is still beating fast!”

“But she likes the cops now despite the fact they're white supremacists,” he smirked. “What a difference a day makes.”

(Carlson has taken to mockingly referring to Ocasio-Cortez as “Sandy” ever since far-right conspiracy site The Gateway Pundit “exposed” the already known fact that she attended a suburban high school and was known to friends as “Sandy Ocasio.”)

While Carlson quickly dismissed the lawmaker’s fear over a violent riot that millions saw play out on television, it was only months ago that the conservative TV star took at face value the claims made by Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the gun-toting St. Louis couple who pointed loaded firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters.

The McCloskeys repeatedly insisted that the protesters had threatened to murder them and burn down their house, though it doesn’t appear that any demonstrators ever set foot on their property.

Carlson also claimed back in 2018 that antifa protesters threatened his family’s life and nearly broke down his front door, leaving a large crack in it.

“Someone started throwing himself against the front door and actually cracked the front door,” Carlson insisted at the time.

Police, however, found no evidence of any visible damage to the door.