Tucker Carlson: Nicotine ‘Frees Your Mind’
BIZARRE
Tucker Carlson re-upped his criticism of efforts to ban menthol cigarettes on Friday, while also complaining that those who support such a move are “promoting weed to your children.” “Boy do they hate tobacco, and it’s not because it causes cancer. They don’t care about your health,” Carlson claimed, reminiscent of comments he made on his show last summer. “They closed the gyms during COVID. Anybody who closed a gym during a pandemic that kills people who are fat clearly doesn’t care about your health at all,” the Fox host continued. “They hate nicotine. They love THC. They are promoting weed to your children but they’re not letting you use tobacco or even non-tobacco nicotine delivery devices which don’t cause cancer. Why do they hate nicotine? Because nicotine frees your mind, and THC makes you compliant and passive. That’s why.”