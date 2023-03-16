Tucker Carlson Now Just Asking Questions About WTC 7’s 9/11 Collapse
JET FUEL, STEEL BEAMS, ETC.
Fox News star Tucker Carlson, once an antagonist of 9/11 conspiracy theorists, is now just asking questions, man, about the collapse of World Trade Center 7 during the 9/11 attacks. Appearing on a recent podcast hosted by his scandal-ridden former Fox colleague Clayton Morris, Carlson decried people’s aversion to conspiracies about WTC7, whining that “If you say, like, ‘What actually happened with building 7? Like that is weird, right? It doesn’t—like, what is that?’... If you were to say something like that on television, they’d flip out. They would flip out. So you’d, like, lose your job over that.” He continued, in the clip first flagged by Media Matters: “It’s an attack on my country. Can I ask? I don’t really understand. Do buildings actually collapse? No, they—maybe they do. I don’t know. But, like, why can’t I ask questions about that?” Conspiracy theorists have claimed that WTC7’s collapse, hours after the WTC1 and 2 were destroyed, was a controlled demolition designed to cover up the U.S. government’s involvement in the 9/11 attacks—a belief long ago debunked by official studies showing that uncontrolled fires brought down the 47-story structure.