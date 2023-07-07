Tucker Carlson, of ‘I Hate’ Trump Fame, Once Again Declares ‘Love’ for Trump
SMOOCH SMOOCH
Tucker Carlson is still working overtime to reassure MAGA world that he absolutely loves Donald Trump months after text messages revealed him declaring otherwise. “I love Trump, personally,” Carlson told Russell Brand this week on the actor’s podcast. “Trump is the only person… who is saying, ‘Wait a second, you know, why are we supporting an endless war in Ukraine?’” The fired Fox host similarly gushed in March that “I’m pretty straightforward: I love Trump,” adding, “Like, as a person, I think Trump is funny and insightful.” Doubts about the far-right host’s devotion to Trump arose after private texts and emails unearthed in the Dominion defamation case showed him openly disparaging the ex-president. “I hate him passionately,” he wrote in one exchange, weeks after the 2020 election, in which he excitedly noted that, “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait.” Carlson later claimed those texts were “illegitimately” taken from him and that the comments were made in the heat of the moment after Trump’s false dead-voter claims embarrassed the Fox host on-air.