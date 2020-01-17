Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter on Thursday night over the announcement that he was teaming up with HBO on a documentary about “fake news,” claiming the Reliable Sources anchor should be parking his car instead. Complaining on his Fox News primetime show that Stelter producing the documentary was equivalent to “hiring a homeless guy as your realtor” or “Bernie Madoff as your financial adviser,” Carlson ended his segment by saying Stelter was being “rewarded” for promoting alarmism before taking one last parting shot.
“I want to live in a world where impressive people rise to the top and unimpressive people should be parking my car,” Carlson grumbled. “Brian Stelter should be parking my car but he has an HBO show.” Stelter appeared to take the latest insult from Carlson—who has repeatedly called him a “eunuch”—in stride, tweeting: “I hope Tucker tips well.”