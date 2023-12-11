Read it at Wall Street Journal
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is set to launch his own online subscription streaming service, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday night. The eponymously named Tucker Carlson Network may go live as soon as Monday, the newspaper said, with at least five new shows going live within the first few weeks. The network, whose logo will be a red pill, will cost $9 monthly to start—or $72 annually. Some of the content will likely be free—though many of Carlson’s notoriously conspiratorial monologues will only be available for paying customers.