Tucker Rages to Trump About ‘Bitchy Little Man’ Chris Wallace

Fox News star turned Twitter host Tucker Carlson used his counter-programming chat with Donald Trump to take a pointed shot at his former colleague Chris Wallace, calling the former Fox News Sunday anchor a “bitchy little man” who was no “friend” to him.

During the pre-taped sitdown with the twice-impeached ex-president, Carlson took delight in blasting Wallace—now a CNN host—after Trump fumed over Wallace’s moderation of the 2020 presidential debate.

“I don’t think he’s capable of doing anything,” Trump said of President Joe Biden, suggesting someone else is running the country. “Look, when I debated him, I said, how come? And this was in front of probably not a friend of yours, Chris Wallace. He was the moderator.”

Carlson, meanwhile, confirmed that Wallace is “not a friend” before labeling the veteran newsman a “bitchy little man.”

Trump, for his part, said that Wallace “didn’t have the talent” of his legendary father Mike Wallace, prompting Carlson to describe Wallace as a “fussy little man” before letting loose his trademarked high-pitched laugh.

When the two both worked at Fox News, Carlson raged against Wallace behind the scenes over both his handling of the 2020 debate and his critical coverage of Trump’s election lies. On air, similar to how he treated Shepard Smith before the longtime anchor departed from Fox, he used his programming to take unsubtle swipes at Wallace.

After complaining to Fox News management about Carlson’s conspiracy-peddling Jan. 6 documentary, Wallace eventually left the network in late 2021 for CNN.