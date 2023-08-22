Trump Already Taped Tucker Interview Airing During GOP Debate: Report
DON’T TOUCH THAT DIAL
Donald Trump has already recorded an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that is expected to be released the night of the first Republican presidential primary debate, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. It is not yet clear on what platform the interview will air on Wednesday, but Trump is expected to spend the evening at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. His plan to spurn the debate, which is being hosted by Fox News, was first reported last week by The New York Times. He confirmed that he would refrain from participating in a fiery Truth Social post on Sunday, saying that the public already “knows who I am.” In what appears to be a retaliatory move, Fox has restricted campaign credentials for what’s known as the post-debate “spin room” to the eight candidates who are participating, barring Trump’s staffers, advisors, and surrogates from attending, according to a memo obtained by Axios. Aides told a CNN reporter that they are confident they will be able to figure out a way to access the room on Wednesday.