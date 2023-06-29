Tucker Carlson Raising Cash for a New Media Company: Report
DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK
Tucker Carlson is raising cash to start a new media company and could enlist former staffers from his show on Fox News, according to a report. On Wednesday, Puck’s Dylan Byers reported that Carlson’s recent Twitter monologues could be a “top-of-funnel play for other things Tucker may soon have cooking,” and that sources say Carlson “is raising capital to launch a new company that may yet prove more influential.” The report added that Carlson will “certainly benefit from an incongruous number of ultra wealthy conservative media investors” and that his “new media play” could “serve as a paradigm for a generation of TV news personalities with huge followings and fandoms who remain marooned to their desks amid shrinking audiences.” The report also claimed that “the vast majority” of his former staffers fired by Fox News this week would be joining him.