Tucker Carlson Reassures Fox News Viewers That He’s Not Going Anywhere
DON’T WORRY?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson took some time during his Monday night broadcast to address supposed rumors that he is leaving the network, and he reassured Fox News viewers that he is sticking around.
“Over the weekend, we got a lot of calls asking if we’re leaving Fox News,” the primetime star said, adding that he is currently working on a “project” that will expand his show’s “reporting and analysis” across other parts of the company.
“This show isn’t going anywhere,” he declared. “It’s getting bigger. The people who run Fox News want more of it, not less, and we’re grateful for that.”
Carlson appeared to be addressing a fake Parler post that made the rounds on social media over the weekend, claiming the Fox News host had announced he was leaving the network for Newsmax, which has made a concerted effort to compete with Fox News recently.
In the wake of President Donald Trump’s election loss, disgruntled Trump supporters have directed their ire at Fox News, largely over the network’s decision desk quickly calling Arizona, and later the national election, for President-elect Joe Biden. Trump, who blames his loss on baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, has urged his fans to switch from Fox to other right-wing outlets like Newsmax, whose ratings have surged in the past two weeks. (Newsmax TV has so far refused to call the election for Biden, citing Trump's longshot lawsuits.)