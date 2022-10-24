Tucker Carlson Phoned NRCC Chair to Rage Over Daily Beast Report: Axios
MAJOR COP ENERGY
Fox News kingpin Tucker Carlson called up NRCC head Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) on Friday after the publication of an exclusive Daily Beast report and gave Emmer the business, according to Axios. On the call, Carlson reportedly offered Emmer two options. “Either reveal which staff member took a swipe at Carlson’s son, a Capitol Hill aide, in an article about internal House GOP politicking—or the Fox host would assume Emmer himself was to blame for the quote,” Axios’ Johnathan Swan reported. The point of contention between Carlson and Emmer’s camp is a quote in the Daily Beast report from a GOP strategist who said Rep. Jim Banks—one of Emmer’s potential challengers for the whip seat should Republicans win back the House—“dies to be liked by the Establishment. He hires Tucker Carlson’s son, a 24-year-old kid, to be his communications director.” After the story ran, Donald Trump Jr. accused Emmer’s team of being behind the quote. Neither Buckley Carlson nor NRCC spokesperson Michael McAdams returned The Daily Beast's request for comment on the Axios report late Sunday night.