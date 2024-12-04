Tucker Carlson Returns to Russia for Another Interview

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has returned to Russia, sharing in a video that he that he made his way back to the country to interview Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“We are closer to nuclear war than in any time in history,” Carlson said in a new video posted to X, formerly Twitter.

In the clip, the former Fox News star voiced his concerns over the Biden Administration’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine war, citing the president’s authorization of U.S. supplied long-range missiles in mainland Russia as a major catalyst pushing the parties towards a nuclear war.

“We are, unbeknownst to most Americans, in a hot war with Russia. An undeclared war you did not vote for and that most Americans don’t want but is ongoing,” Carlson claims in the two-minute clip before adding that he believes the world is closer to a nuclear war than during the events of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The former Fox News host also claimed that the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv prohibited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from doing an interview on his show.

This prompted Carlson to instead go back to Russia to interview Lavrov, the longest serving foreign minister in the world, to get the “Russian perspective” and understand where the conflict is headed.

Carlson traveled to the country earlier this year, sitting down for a two-hour interview with President Vladimir Putin .

With the interview, he became the first Western “journalist” to speak directly with Putin since Russia invaded Ukraine. Throughout their conversation, Carlson probed Putin’s claims that Russia has a historical claim to Ukraine—prompting the Russian president to launch into an extended lesson on the country’s history that left many viewers baffled.