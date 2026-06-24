Tucker Carlson Reveals Dem Who Trump Thinks Could Win in 2028

Tucker Carlson has revealed on Alex Jones Live the Democrat whom President Donald Trump believes could win the White House in 2028.

The former Fox News host, who had a very public falling-out with Trump, said the president believes that his troller-in-chief, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, could win over voters.

“I know Trump is very convinced that Gavin has a shot,” Carlson said.

This comes as a surprise given the pair’s long-running feud. Trump has spent years mocking Newsom as “Gavin Newscum” and as recently as March declared the California governor was no longer a “viable presidential candidate” after Newsom publicly discussed his dyslexia during a memoir promotion tour.

Carlson’s remark comes just weeks after he unexpectedly showered Newsom with praise during an appearance on comedian Jimmy Dore’s podcast. The former Fox News anchor called the California governor “very charming” and “unbelievable” while predicting he could become the Democratic nominee.

Carlson wasn’t exactly offering a full endorsement when speaking with Jones; he argued that Newsom’s greatest political asset is his ability to deceive.

“He’s a sociopath who will say anything while passing a lie detector test,” Carlson said.

Jones used this as a perfect tie-in to the former VP: “And he can talk, unlike Kamala Harris!” the conspiracy theorist added.

Freshly bandaged Donald Trump speaking with Tucker Carlson. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Newsom has not formally announced a White House bid, though he’s widely expected to run once his term as governor ends. If he does, he could face a Republican ticket led by Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio, assuming Trump abides by the constitutional rule preventing a third term.

The conversation eventually turned to Carlson himself. Despite speculation fueled by his increasingly bitter split with Trump and the Republican Party, the conservative commentator insisted he has no plans to run.

“I don’t want to run for president,” Carlson said. “I do want to be involved in offering an option of some kind.”

Once one of Trump’s loudest media allies, the broadcaster spent the 2024 campaign advocating for the president before critiquing the U.S. military involvement in Iran. Trump has since returned fire, branding Carlson a “low-IQ person” who has “lost his way.”