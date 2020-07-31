CHEAT SHEET
    Tucker Carlson Calls Barack Obama a ‘Greasy Politician’ Who ‘Desecrated’ John Lewis’ Funeral

    Blake Montgomery

    After Barack Obama eulogized the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said the former president was “greasy” for “desecrating a funeral with campaign slogans.” Carlson also attacked Obama as “one of the sleaziest and most dishonest figures in the history of American politics” because he claimed the former president “used George Floyd’s death at a funeral to attack the police.” In a rant about how Democrats were “systematically trying to dismantle the core institutions of American life,” Carlson continued, “Imagine if some greasy politician showed up at your loved one's funeral and started throwing around stupid partisan talking points about Senate procedure. Can you imagine that?” 

