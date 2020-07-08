Tucker Carlson, Who Said ‘Masks Work,’ Now Claims They Have ‘No Basis’ in Science
Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who in late March said “of course” masks work to stem the spread of the coronavirus, insisted on Tuesday night that social distancing and mask-wearing has “no basis” in science.
“Many schools that do plan to reopen will do so under a series of restrictions that have no basis of any kind in science. It’s kind of a bizarre theater. Students will be kept six feet apart, everyone will have to wear a mask, class sizes will be limited,” Carlson grumbled, highlighting school reopening guidelines.
Multiple studies show mask-wearing and physical distancing work to reduce transmission of the coronavirus, and Carlson himself said as much in late March.
“Of course, masks work. Everyone knows that. Dozens of research papers have proved it. In South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the rest of Asia—where coronavirus has been kept under control—masks were key,” he declared on March 30.