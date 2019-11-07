Tucker Carlson Scoffs at Whistleblower Needing Protection: ‘Try Living My Life for a Week!’

Amid recent concerted efforts by allies of President Trump to publicly out the whistleblower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry against the president, Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson scoffed on Wednesday night at the notion that the whistleblower needs protection. House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) told Carlson that there “truly is no whistleblower” and there’s “only a whistleblower on paper.” “Exactly,” Carlson said before mocking the whistleblower. “His life is in danger? Spare me! Try living my life for a week.”