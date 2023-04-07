Tucker Carlson Scores First Post-Arrest Interview With Trump
Donald Trump’s first television interview since being arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records will air Tuesday on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News announced. Trump and Carlson’s relationship has come under scrutiny lately. Included in a trove of documents released last month as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News was a Jan. 2021 text message from Carlson to an unnamed staffer in which he wrote of Trump: “I hate him passionately.” In another text during the Jan. 6 insurrection, Carlson also described the then-president as a “demonic force.” After those details came to light, though, Trump seemed to be willing to forgive and forget, writing on Truth Social, “[Carlson] doesn’t hate me, or at least, not anymore!” Carlson, meanwhile, responded by declaring his “love” for the twice impeached former president during a radio interview.