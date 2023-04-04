CHEAT SHEET
Carlson, Hannity, and Bartiromo Among Those Set to Testify at Fox Defamation Trial
In a letter filed in Delaware Superior Court on Tuesday, Fox News said several of its top news anchors will be made available to testify as the network faces a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanie Pirro, and Lou Dobbs are on Fox’s witness list, among others. Rupert Murdoch, the chair of Fox’s parent company Fox Corp, was notably not on Fox’s witness list. Dominion claims that Fox defamed its reputation by continually airing false statements from former President Donald Trump and his allies stating that its voting machines were used to rig the 2020 election in Joe Biden’s favor. The jury trial is scheduled to begin on April 17.