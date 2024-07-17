Tucker Carlson Shows Up Uninvited to Fox News Booth at RNC
GATECRASHER
Tucker Carlson showed up unannounced at the Fox News booth at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, according to reporters on the ground. Carlson once helmed Fox News’ highest rated show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” before he was forced out by the company’s board in April 2023 due to inappropriate workplace comments. However, Carlson’s surprise appearance might indicate his star is back on the rise. Carlson reportedly was in the booth to join Donald Trump Jr. for an interview with Sean Hannity. The former host reportedly joined Trump Jr. and other conservative donors to lobby for Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his vice presidential nominee. Carlson reportedly spoke on friendly terms with Fox News stars, including Jeannine Piro and Jesse Watters, who took over Carlson’s primetime slot after his ouster. Other Fox News hosts have voiced support for Carlson in the past—including Greg Gutfeld, one of the hosts of the network’s current highest rated show “The Five.” Carlson did not interact with Newscorp CEO Rupert Murdoch, who also showed up at the RNC unannounced on Tuesday.