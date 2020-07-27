Tucker Slams NRCC by Complaining ‘Karen’ Is an ‘Ethnic Slur’
NOW HE CARES ABOUT SLURS
Tucker Carlson on Monday inserted himself in the latest right-wing online controversy after the National Republican Congressional Committee’s official Twitter account called a far-right pundit a “Karen,” causing the Fox News host to complain that the term was an “ethnic slur.”
After right-wing commentator Kurt Schlichter repeatedly blasted the NRCC for its aggressive fundraising texts, the account fired back: “This text raised $198,021 toward electing conservatives to Congress. But we’ll certainly pass your complaints on to our manager, Karen.” (The “Karen” meme, at first, jokingly referenced a particular type of white woman with entitlement complex. It has since evolved into “a stand-in for 2020’s fraught social politics,” according to Vox.)
The NRCC’s tweet sparked an immediate backlash among conservatives, including Carlson. The Fox host, who has recently come under fire over the racist content of his show, repeated a previous complaint he’s made on-air about the meme. “Anyone know why the NRCC is using ethnic slurs?” Carlson tweeted on Monday afternoon.