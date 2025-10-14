Tucker Carlson Spills on ‘Weird’ Sex Lives in D.C.

Tucker Carlson has been hearing odd things about people’s personal lives on Capitol Hill.

In a Friday episode of his eponymous podcast, the former Fox News host prodded Republican congressman Tim Burchett to spill on bizarre rumors about orgies in Washington, D.C.

“I have noticed, just having spent my life in D.C., that people’s personal lives are getting weirder in the Congress,” he said. “I don’t think I’m imagining this. It’s not just sleeping with your scheduler—it’s weirder than that now. Have you noticed that?”

CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Burchett, 61, said simply that he tried to stay in his office “as much as possible.”

“Well, I just want to say for the record, I never heard of anybody participating in an orgy in Washington, D.C. in my entire life, and I’ve heard a lot about it recently,” Carlson said.

The Tennessee congressman maintained that he had no idea about the supposed orgies, though he did hear of other rumors.

“When I was at the state legislature, we used to talk about that—how we knew some people were pretty shady, but they would never come to somebody like me and offer me anything, because they knew my background,” Burchett said.

The discussion about sex lives in D.C. came toward the end of the 97-minute-long podcast episode, where the two conservatives delved into everything from UFOs to U.S. debt.

At one point, Burchett raised a topic he’s been talking about since 2023: congressmen who are allegedly “compromised” by a “honeypot” scheme, where women seduce lawmakers in a bid to affect their votes.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett has long raised the alarm over "compromised" lawmakers. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Though Burchett offered little evidence to support his claim, he pointed out that a high-end brothel network busted in November 2023 catered to politicians and lobbyists.

Burchett isn’t the first Republican lawmaker to speak openly about the private lives of his colleagues.

In 2022, then-North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn caused an uproar when he made bombshell revelations about “the sexual perversion that goes on in Washington.”

“All of a sudden you get invited. ‘We’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’ … What did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy,” he told the Warrior Poet Society podcast.