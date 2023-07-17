Tucker Carlson Strikes Seven-Figure Ad Deal for Twitter Show
CASHING IN
Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson has finally found an advertiser for his Twitter show, landing an ad deal worth more than $1 million with conservative-friendly shopping app Public Square, which touts itself as a company that “hates” environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies. According to CNBC, 1789 Capital—the investment firm behind Public Square—is also planning to be one of the early investors in Carlson’s upcoming media company, which will initially revolve around the ex-Fox host’s Twitter show. Public Square will begin running its ads on Carlson’s online program next month, and this represents the first major revenue agreement for Carlson’s new venture. Last week, it was reported that Carlson and his longtime pal Neil Patel, whom he co-founded the right-wing news site The Daily Caller with, are seeking to raise “hundreds of millions” of dollars for this new outlet. While the venture will initially center on Carlson’s free videos on Twitter, the company will eventually include an official website and app. Additionally, according to Axios, Carlson has pitched investors that some of his videos will eventually end up behind a paywall.