Tucker Suggests His Hunter Biden Dirt Was Intercepted in the Mail

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has devoted the lion’s share of his airtime recently to allegations of corruption surrounding Hunter Biden, insisted on Wednesday night that he was in possession of more damning Biden evidence but that the “confidential documents” were intercepted at a shipping center.

After devoting his opening segment to recapping his Tuesday night interview with Tony Bobulinski, a former Hunter Biden associate who is now claiming Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is lying about his involvement in his son’s Chinese business dealings, Carlson then delivered an extremely detailed tale about supposedly new bombshell materials.

“So on Monday this week, we received—from a source—a series of confidential documents related to the Biden camp,” Carlson said. “We believe those documents are authentic, are real, and damning.”

The Fox News star said that when the documents were received, he and his executive producer were in Los Angeles interviewing Bobulinski. Carlson then claimed that he asked another producer to ship the documents overnight to California with a “large brand-name company,” which he didn’t specifically identify.

“But the Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles,” Carlson continued. “Tuesday morning we received word from the shipping company that our package had been opened and the contents were missing. The documents had disappeared.”

From there, the primetime Fox host then strongly hinted that a nefarious plot was behind the disappearance of the top-secret documents that would be immensely damaging to Team Biden.

He went on to say that the shipping company went through extreme measures to find out what happened to the package, adding that it was found at a sorting facility and “apparently it had been opened” and emptied.

“The company security team interviewed every one of its employees who touched the envelope we sent,” Carlson breathlessly declared. “They searched the plane, and the trucks that carried it, they went through the office in New York where our producers dropped that package off, they combed the entire cavernous sorting facility, they used pictures of what we had sent, so the searchers would know what to look for. They went far and beyond but found nothing.”

Adding that the “documents have vanished,” Carlson wrapped up by saying the company has no idea or “working theory” of what happened to the “trove of materials that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign that’s six days away.”

“We spoke to executives at the company a few hours ago and they seemed baffled and deeply bothered by this—and so are we,” he concluded.

So, just to recap: Tucker Carlson’s office received secret documents from a source that could change the course of the election, asked for them to be shipped across the country rather than scanned and securely emailed, his producer sent them off, and they have now been stolen from a mail facility, and no one knows what happened.

According to a text exchange posted on Twitter by Salon’s Roger Sollenberger, Carlson stated that copies or photos were made of the documents before seemingly asserting that this episode was proof that he was being spied upon.

“Of course. The point is, someone's reading our texts,” Carlson wrote, per Sollenberger's tweet.