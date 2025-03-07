Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
U.S. News
Tucker Carlson Says He’s ‘Definitely More Sympathetic to Putin Than Zelensky’
COMRADES
In an interview with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, the former Fox News host fawned over the Russian leader.
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Updated
Mar. 7 2025
5:51PM EST
/
Published
Mar. 7 2025
5:06PM EST
SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/REUTERS
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Marco Rubio Melts Down at Musk in Furious Cabinet Shouting Match
Liam Archacki
Politics
These U.S. States Face Big Electricity Bill as Canada Refuses to Pause Tariffs
Matt Young
Politics
Trump Thanks Chief Supreme Court Justice on Hot Mic: ‘Won’t Forget It
William Vaillancourt
Politics
Cheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
Trumpland
Pete Hegseth Banned Images of ‘Enola Gay’ Plane in DEI Crackdown
William Vaillancourt