Tucker Carlson Tells Biographer ‘Being Racist Is Not a Crime’
Tucker Carlson told his biographer that he believes “being racist is not a crime” and that while he doesn’t consider himself a racist, he would “just say so” if he did. The comments appear in a new biography by Chadwick Moore, Tucker, which is due to be published in the U.S. next week. According to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book, Carlson says: “Maybe [it is] a moral crime, but not a statutory crime—so if I was racist, I would just say so.” He also addresses a message he sent after seeing a video of a group of Trump supporters attacking a left-wing protester in which he wrote: “It’s not how white men fight.” “Fox told the New York Times they pulled me off [the air] because I was racist. But I’m not racist, actually. I’m not insecure about that. If I was racist, I’d just say so. But I’m not.” He later adds: “What I said is that’s not how white men fight, which as far as I’m concerned is true.”