Tucker Carlson Says Female Leaders Are ‘Nasty,’ ‘Stupid,’ ‘Bloodthirsty’

Tucker Carlson trashed several female politicians this week while arguing that women leaders won’t make the world more peaceful.

“We haven’t seen big successes from female leaders,” Carlson said in an episode of his X show Monday with right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec. “And I say that as a lover of women.”

The former Fox News host went on to disagree with claims that female political leaders will “be more conciliatory, there’ll be more peace, less war.”

“You’ve seen exactly the opposite,” he claimed. “The Ukraine war was driven by a woman, actually,” Carlson said—clarifying that his claim was referring to Victoria Nuland, the former U.S. undersecretary for political affairs, though he didn’t elaborate on why he was seemingly blaming her rather than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also took shots at women who served as secretary of state, describing Hillary Clinton as “the most bloodthirsty person I’ve ever seen on the public stage” while calling Madeleine Albright a “total ghoul” and a “nasty, stupid person.”

“I’m a free man,” Carlson continued, “And I just don’t see any evidence that female leadership is more likely to get us to peace than male leadership—I see the opposite of it.”

Posobiec chimed in to cite research purportedly showing that when England had been ruled by a queen, the country was “more likely to go to war, whereas when England had a king, they were more likely to seek peace through diplomatic means.” (He did not cite a specific paper, but a 2019 study on 400 years of European rulers found “queenly reigns engaged more in inter-state wars relative to kingly reigns.”)

Carlson said he wasn’t surprised by Posobiec’s claim “based on what I’ve seen in the United States over the past 20 years,” before making a truly unhinged comparison of Vice President Kamala Harris to Pol Pot, the genocidal dictator who ruled Cambodia in the 1970s.

“When Kamala says, you know, we’re ‘unburdened by the past,’ what she’s really saying is ‘welcome to Kampuchea,’” Carlson said, referring to the official name of Cambodia under Khmer rule. He also claimed it was “clearly the goal” to throw out “all of our standards and norms and traditions” and start at “Year Zero.”