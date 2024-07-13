Tucker Carlson to Be Trump’s Hype Man at Republican Convention
SPECIAL GUEST
Former Fox News firebrand Tucker Carlson will reportedly have a plum position at the Republican Convention on the night that former President Donald Trump ascends as the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee, The New York Times reports. Details surrounding the convention, which will takeover Milwaukee from July 15-18, have mostly remained vague. But multiple reports have confirmed that several key Republican figureheads, such as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Donald Trump Jr., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks will be involved. There will also be more surprised guests, such as Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose, who confirmed on X that she will be speaking at the event. “It’s True! I’m speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee,” Rose wrote.