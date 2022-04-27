Tucker Carlson Torches Kevin McCarthy as a ‘Puppet of the Democratic Party’

Tucker Carlson on Tuesday reacted to a new batch of audio recordings published earlier in the day by The New York Times in which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) raised concerns about other Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, inciting violence in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

McCarthy can be heard asking if social media companies would remove access to their accounts, like Twitter and Facebook had done with then-President Donald Trump.

“Can’t they take their Twitter accounts away, too?” McCarthy said.

Carlson framed this as McCarthy striving to get the “tech oligarchs” to “force disobedient lawmakers off the internet.” The recording, claims Carlson, shows that the then majority, now minority, leader “sounds like an MSNBC contributor” in private.

“And yet unless conservatives get their act together right away, Kevin McCarthy or one of his highly liberal allies like Elise Stefanik, is very likely to be Speaker of the House in January,” the Fox host added as a chyron declared: “Kevin McCarthy Hates People Like You And This Show.”

(In fact, Stefanik has been a staunch Trump defender over the last year, after taking over the conference chair role that Rep. Liz Cheney was pushed out of after speaking out against Trump’s false election claims.)

Carlson continued: “That would mean we would have a Republican Congress led by a puppet of the Democratic Party.”

Carlson’s comments Tuesday were largely a continuation of his monologue the night prior, in which the gleeful Fox host likened Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter to Donald Trump’s 2016 election win, and made the breathless claim that “before today, you didn’t have a right to express your disagreement in public.”

“You can start to see why the people in charge oppose transparency and fervently support censorship – on both sides,” Carlson said Tuesday. “Why? Because the more you know about them, the less satisfied you’re likely to become with their leadership.”