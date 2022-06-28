CHEAT SHEET
Tucker Carlson Unwittingly Helps to Raise $14,000 for Abortion Rights
Fox News hosts may have cheered the death of Roe v. Wade, but the channel’s biggest star inadvertently helped to raise cash for groups that help people access abortions. On Saturday, a non-fungible token, or NFT, made from an image of Tucker Carlson on his show sold for 12 eth, or around $14,500, with the proceeds of the sale set to be given to various groups including Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights. The digital token’s artist creator, Jenny Holzer, used a screen image of Carlson speaking on his show about vaccination last year above a chyron that read: “Making an informed choice regarding your own body shouldn’t be controversial.”