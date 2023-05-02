Tucker Carlson Wanted to Discuss ‘Sexual Technique’ With Piers Morgan
‘YUMMY’
In another round of leaked footage obtained by liberal media watchdog Media Matters, fired Fox News star Tucker Carlson told then-colleague Piers Morgan that he’d love to share his sex “technique” on-air. Ugh. While preparing for an April 2022 interview with Morgan, Carlson heaped praise upon the ex-CNN host before going on a bizarro tangent. “If we’re going to talk about sex, I’d love to hit some of the fine points of technique, but, you know, but it’s your show. It’s totally up to you,” Carlson quipped, prompting Morgan to laugh. “We can certainly talk about your sexual technique, especially after your tanning testicles last week,” the British gossip host replied. Media Matters also published videos of Carlson describing a woman as “yummy” and discussing his “postmenopausal fans,” remarks first reported by The New York Times following the host’s firing. The publishing of these behind-the-scenes moments comes amid reports that Fox News canned its top-rated star over vulgar and misogynistic behavior that came to light during the Dominion lawsuit.