Tucker Carlson Whines He’s No Longer Attracted to the Brown M&M
‘LESS SEXY’
M&M’s unveiled a more “inclusive” image for their chocolate characters this week, and it was fairly unexciting. Brown (formerly Ms. Brown) will sport kitten heels instead of stilettos and Green will swap her go-go boots for sneakers. But it was, predictably, enough to send Fox News host Tucker Carlson off the deep end. In a bizarre rant, he whined that M&M’s was on a mission to make the characters “less sexy” and “deeply unappealing” to the point that “you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them.” It’s highly unlikely anyone ever wanted to have a drink with a cartoon chocolate character, but Carlson nonetheless lamented that no one would be turned on by an M&M anymore. “That’s the goal. When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity,” he said.