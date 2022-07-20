Tucker Carlson took a curious approach Tuesday when questioning the influence of George Soros, the Hungarian-born philanthropist, in American affairs. “Why,” Carlson asked, “is some foreign-born billionaire allowed to change our country fundamentally?”

Carlson, of course, is employed by Rupert Murdoch, the Australian-born billionaire media mogul who also owns The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. Murdoch is chairman of Fox Corporation, which includes not just Fox News but Fox Sports and local Fox news stations, for instance.

During a monologue lamenting the current level of immigration to the U.S., Carlson called back to a prior broadcast where he played dumb and claimed that the “great replacement” theory that he has repeatedly pushed is actually “coming from the left.”

“No country can withstand what we’re going through right now,” the Fox host said, adding later that “the Biden administration is trying to make it worse.”

Carlson pointed to a FoxNews.com report from last week on how a New York-based group that opposes mass incarceration, called the Vera Institute of Justice, secured a $171 million government contract in March to help prevent the deportation of unaccompanied minors. Even though the report itself did not mention George Soros, Carlson called the group a “George Soros-linked” organization, perhaps because its now deceased founding director, Herb Sturz, also served as senior adviser at the Open Society Institute, the grant-making network formed and led by Soros.

“Now why is some foreign-born billionaire allowed to change our country fundamentally? That’s the big question,” Carlson said.

“Here are the specifics. This organization… stands to gain a billion dollars of federal money by the end of the contract to subvert our laws,” Carlson claimed. “The catch is that no one verifies whether the people crossing the border are actually minors. You can’t know who they are. By definition, they are here illegally.”